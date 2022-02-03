Festivals and artists coming to the Gorge Amphitheatre this summer

by Will Wixey

QUINCY, Wash. — The Gorge Amphitheatre had its fair share of festivals in 2021, and 2022 has many more in store.

We saw big-name artists like Tame Impala play this past Fall, but this summer could prove even bigger than last year. Although there are not as many events are there were before the pandemic, the venue still has plenty of festivals and events for all to enjoy.

The Amphitheater fits around 20,000 people and is stationed right over the Columbia River, offering a captivating view for concert-goers during the daytime.

Here’s a full list of the names and festivals coming to Quincy this summer:

June 4: Chris Stapleton

June 11: Brandi Carlile

June 18-19: Beyond Wonderland

July 23: Above & Beyond: Group Therapy Weekender

July 29-31: Watershed Festival

Sep. 24: Jack Johnson Summer Tour

There will likely be more names and events announced throughout the year. Check the Gorge Amphitheatre’s website for updates and more information.

