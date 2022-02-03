Festivals and artists coming to the Gorge Amphitheatre this summer
QUINCY, Wash. — The Gorge Amphitheatre had its fair share of festivals in 2021, and 2022 has many more in store.
We saw big-name artists like Tame Impala play this past Fall, but this summer could prove even bigger than last year. Although there are not as many events are there were before the pandemic, the venue still has plenty of festivals and events for all to enjoy.
The Amphitheater fits around 20,000 people and is stationed right over the Columbia River, offering a captivating view for concert-goers during the daytime.
Here’s a full list of the names and festivals coming to Quincy this summer:
June 4: Chris Stapleton
June 11: Brandi Carlile
June 18-19: Beyond Wonderland
July 23: Above & Beyond: Group Therapy Weekender
July 29-31: Watershed Festival
Sep. 24: Jack Johnson Summer Tour
There will likely be more names and events announced throughout the year. Check the Gorge Amphitheatre’s website for updates and more information.
