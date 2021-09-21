Ferry County fire forces Level 3 evacuations for some in Republic

REPUBLIC, Wash.– If you live on Heron Creek, Springridge Road, Goa Way and Grizzly Loop in Ferry County you need to evacuate now.

The Ferry County Sheriff’s Office says a new fire off Double J Road in Republic is moving northeast.

There are Level 2 evacuations in place for Timothy Lane, Hamadryad Lane, Dylan’s Way, and O’Leary Way.

Deputies ask people to stay out of these areas and let fire crews work safely. They ask people to also stay clear of helicopters and planes on the water.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue keeping people updated as it gets more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

