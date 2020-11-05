Ferry Co Sheriff confirms his agency is finalizing deal to provide law enforcement for town of Republic

REPUBLIC, Wash – Hours after gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp said he was out of a job as police chief of Republic, the Ferry County sheriff says talks have been underway “for months.”

Culp said online Wednesday that he unceremoniously found out his department had been defunded; he made this announcement hours after losing his campaign to be the next governor of Washington.

“Not even a letter of ‘thank you,’ not a plaque for 10 years of service,” said Culp. “Not, ‘Hey Loren, thanks, but we don’t need you anymore.’ They just voted to defund the police department.”

Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber said in a voicemail Wednesday evening, “We’ve been in talks for months and it’s my understanding that Loren Culp was aware of the talks and what the possible implications would be.” Sheriff Maycumber continued, “We’ve been doing law enforcement for the city since June since he took a leave of absence, and even before that for the positions that the city has had vacant. The city and county have been in talks finalizing an agreement for the next two years.”

At last check, Culp was the only employee of the Republic Police Department.

Sheriff Maycumber also said people have flooded the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office with comments on the situation. He urges people not to call the sheriff’s office for political reasons.

“We are short staffed,” Sheriff Maycumber said. “Our 911 operators are answering those administrative calls, too.”

At last check, Culp was trailing Governor Jay Inslee by a margin of 58% to 41%.

