Ferry Co. deputies looking for missing 5-year-old boy in Republic

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

REPUBLIC, Wash. — The Ferry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a five -year-old boy who went missing in the Republic area.

The child was last seen wearing black pants and a shirt of unknown color.

The Sheriff’s Office has no added information about when he was last seen or where he might be going, but the boy was last seen on Republic Street.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or 775-3132.

