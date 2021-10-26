Ferris High School student killed by drunk driver

Drake Pakootas
INCHELIUM, Wash. — A 15-year-old Ferris High School student was killed and his girlfriend severely injured by a drunk driver over the weekend. 

A GoFundMe page says Drake James Pakootas would have turned 16 in November. 

A release from the donation site says the couple was riding on a four-wheeler to go hunting in Inchelium when they were hit. 

“Drake loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and close friends. Drake was a one-of-a-kind teenager,” the site said.

