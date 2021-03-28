Ferris High School senior with autism earns his Eagle Scout rank

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ferris High School senior Harrison Armstrong earned his Eagle Scout rank on Saturday.

Armstrong has autism, but he’s not letting it slow him down, leading a life of service with the Boy Scouts of America. He also attends the Salvation Army of Spokane church and plans to become a Senior Soldier.

When 4 News Now last caught up with Armstrong, he was volunteering ringing the bell for Salvation Army — a gift he requested for his 16th birthday.

RELATED: Spokane teen rings bells for Salvation Army as his birthday wish

Armstrong’s Eagle Scout project involved building two picnic tables at Camp Gifford, designed to fold up for easy moving. The camp helps at-risk teenagers and is located on Deer Lake.

According to the Salvation Army, only 4% of kids who join the Boy Scouts of America ever achieve Eagle Scout rank.

















































COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.