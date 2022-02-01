Ferney is leading the way for the Tigers gymnastics team

by Keith Osso

copyright 4 news now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The winter sports schedule is ramping up for the post season, and for Lewis & Clark’s Isabel Ferney it’s a chance to return to State for the third time in her career.

Ferney’s success goes far beyond the gym, she’s also a 4.0 student and a leader for the Tigers, that makes her the focus of this week’s Shining Star.

If you would like to nominate a Shining Star, they have to be a Senior student-athlete with a 3.5 GPA or higher, please let us know, just send your nominations to sports@kxly.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.