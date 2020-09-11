Fern Plant Shop to celebrate grand opening of third location

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Free up some room on your shelves, plant lovers. Another shop is coming to Spokane.

If you’re a proud plant parent, chances are you’ve already visited one of Fern Plant Shop’s locations in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. The shop is expanding and will celebrate the opening of its third location this weekend.

You’ll find the new shop at 309 W Second Ave in Spokane. The shop celebrates its opening This Saturday and Sunday, and will remain open from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

In honor of the opening, all items in the shop will be 20% off.

Learn more by visiting their website.

