FEMA denies individual assistance for Malden residents

MALDEN, Wash. — Individual assistance for residents of the destroyed town of Malden has been denied by FEMA.

4 News Now has just learned that the request for individual assistance for Malden and Pine City has been denied by FEMA. It would've helped people rebuild their homes. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/lQCAnGNfSe — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) February 8, 2021

Malden was almost completely leveled in the Babb Road Fire, which was declared a disaster by the federal government on Thursday. This freed up funding for public assistance and hazard mitigation, which includes fixes like rebuilding a fire station, a post office, roads, powerlines and general cleanup.

Residents have been waiting five months for more targeted assistance from FEMA, but that request was denied.

Here's a copy of the rejection letter: "…it has been determined that the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance." pic.twitter.com/Xq96c5jF0F — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) February 8, 2021

According to the rejection letter, sent to Governor Inslee, it was determined that “the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation” of a disaster.

Nearly all the homes in Malden were destroyed.

The Town of Malden and the Pine Creek Long-Term Recovery Organization say they are “deeply disappointed” with the decision and disagree with it.

Gov. Inslee now has 30 days to appeal the decision; in the meantime, Malden residents are still reliant on charities and the Small Business Administration.

