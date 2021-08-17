FEMA authorizes use of federal funds to help with Ford Corkscrew Fire

by Erin Robinson

FORD, Wash. — FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Ford Corkscrew Fire burning in Stevens County.

The state of Washington’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) was approved on Monday night.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 300 families were under Level 3 evacuations (meaning leave now), as the fire burned more than 20 square miles.

The #FordCorkscrewFire continues to burn today. It’s now at 13,000+ acres, and families still can’t go home. We know at least 8 homes are destroyed. Hopefully, the cooler temperatures and chance of rain can help the crews get the fire contained. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/YFTinKRUmx — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) August 17, 2021

The fire has destroyed eight homes and 12 other buildings. It continues to threaten homes in Ford, Springdale, Loon Lake and Clayton, as well as cell phone towers and critical communications infrastructure.

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under the approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling the fire.

In addition to the FMAG, another $778,000 will be available to the state for the mitigation of future wildfires and related hazards, like flood after fire or erosion.

