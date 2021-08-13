FEMA authorizes funds to help fight Bedrock fire in Idaho

Map of Bedrock Fire Aug. 13, 2021. Credit: Nez Perce County Emergency Management

LENORE, Idaho– More help is on its way in the form of funding to the Bedrock Fire in Idaho.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) gave the okay for the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the blaze in Nez Perce County and on the Nez Perce Reservation.

Idaho’s request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant was approved early Friday morning.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfire was threatening homes in and around the community of Lenore. The fire has already burned some outbuildings and homes in the community. It was also threatening a tribal fish hatchery, a post office, shops, barns, equipment sheds and transmission lines owned by Bonneville Power Administration, according to FEMA.

Fire Management Assistance Grants are provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund. They are available through FEMA to help with fighting fires that could cause a major disaster.

Here’s what the grant could be used for:

Field camps

Equipment use

Equipment repairs

Equipment replacements

Mobilization and demobilization activities

Tools

Materials

Supplies

The authorization makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating, and controlling designated fires.

The grants do not help with individual homes or owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

Idaho Department of Lands reported Friday morning the Bedrock Fire was burning about 8,000 acres. It was zero percent contained.

