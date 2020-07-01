Feeling like the last day of April on the first day of July! -Kris

It’s hard to believe that July starts tomorrow! It will be even harder to believe tomorrow. After the showers and thunderstorms taper off tonight, another disturbance dropping down from Canada will bring more showers to the region for Wednesday. It will also drop our temperatures 10-15 degrees from today.

By Thursday, the low pressure responsible for the cool, wet weather begins moving to the north, and the showers and thunderstorms should be limited to the mountains. High pressure begins building in just in time for the holiday weekend. Expect blue skies and sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Right now, it looks like that beautiful summer weather will continue through the start of next workweek.