Feeling like fall for the last few days of summer vacation – Kris

It is going to feel like BACK TO SCHOOL for the next couple of days. A cold front is pressing through the region Monday night, and it will deliver a fresh batch of autumnal air for Tuesday. We will wake up in the 40s across the region with mostly clear skies. Meanwhile, high temperatures will only climb into the upper 60s. That’s about a 10-degree drop from Monday. For those kids hoping for a little more fun in the sun before school starts, it will be a pretty day! Expect mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions in the afternoon.

Cooler than average conditions will continue for a couple of days, however, a gradual warming trend will take us into a beautiful Labor Day Weekend. Expect high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday to climb into the lower 80s with partly sunny and breezy conditions. Labor Day Monday will be dry and warm as well.