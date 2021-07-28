Fee increases proposed for Colville National Forecast campgrounds, lookouts

COLVILLE, Wash. — The Colville National Forest is proposing new and/or increased fees at 20 developed recreation sites.

The proposed fees would affect one-day use at two cabins, a lookout, a group site and 15 campgrounds inside the forest. Eight of these sites are currently managed without any user fees.

“We recognize how important these sites are and want to ensure that they can continue to be used and maintained into the future. These fee increases will help us put much needed resources into quality recreation experiences in the Forest,” said Rodney Smoldon, Forest Supervisor for the Colville National Forest. “During this public input period, we want to hear from you. We are looking at this as an opportunity for us to meet the current and future needs of all visitors.”

The last time the Colville National Forest raised fees at the affected campgrounds was in 1988.

The proposed fees are listed below:

Those looking to provide feedback on the proposals can send a postmarked letter by September 30 to:

Colville National Forest, Attn: Allison Ginn, Recreation Program Lead

765 S. Main Street, Colville, WA 99114

Comments can also be sent by email to allison.ginn@usda.gov. and oral comments may be provided by calling 503-380-7586.

RELATED: 5 Inland Northwest hikes to take now that warm days are here

RELATED: DNR-managed campgrounds to close for the foreseeable future

RELATED: All DNR lands in Central, Eastern Washington to close Friday due to fire danger