Federally-contracted healthcare team to spend 2 months operating local COVID unit

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A federally-contracted team of healthcare providers will spend about two months at Avalon Care Center at Northpointe.

ACC has partnered with the Washington Department of Health to open a COVID decompression unit. The facility will admit COVID-positive patients from area hospitals who do not require an acute level of care.

Tom De Oro, Administrator at ACC, said the unit should be able to admit up to 22 COVID patients.

The number of staff working on the unit will depend on the number of patients, as well as the acuity and care needs of those people.

The team of healthcare providers, who come from the government-contracted agency ACI Federal, are expected to be in Spokane for about 60 days. De Oro said the timeline is flexible, depending on the community and state needs.

