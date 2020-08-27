Federal judge grants state’s motion to expedite documents in lawsuit over changes to USPS

YAKIMA, Wash. — A federal judge in Yakima granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s motion on Thursday to expedite information in a lawsuit challenging operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service.

Attorney General Ferguson is leading a coalition of 14 states that have filed lawsuits over changes to USPS they say threaten critical mail delivery, like medications for seniors and veterans, and could undermine the national election in November.

Under the order, the administration has 10 days to produce records related to changes made to the Postal Service.

“This case must be decided as quickly as possible,” Ferguson said. “There is no time to waste. Our election is less than 70 days away, and states are working to plan an election that is safe and secure during this unprecedented pandemic. This can’t wait. I’m glad the court agrees.”

