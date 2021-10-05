Federal government deploys nursing team to Spokane care facility

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane will soon get federal help to assist with COVID-related health care staffing.

The Washington State Department of Health said the first team of contracted staff will deploy to the Avalon Care Center at Northpoint. This comes after Governor Jay Inslee asked the federal government for help as the state battles COVID-19 hospitalization.

Inslee asked Jeffrey Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, for 1,200 clinical and non-clinical workers to help with staffing at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Avalon Care Center, along with Spokane County Emergency Management, recently submitted a resource request. Now, eight nurses and 10 certified nursing assistants will visit the facility on Wednesday.

The medical staff is from ACI Federal, a government-contracted agency. The staff will support Avalon Care Center’s COVID-19 unit, which could potentially free up 22 beds at local hospitals.

