Federal emergency aid approved for Washington state, says FEMA

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

WASHINGTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced that federal emergency aid was approved by President Trump for Washington state.

According to FEMA, this aid will supplement the recovery efforts of the state, as well as local and tribal efforts. It also makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for people affected by COVID-19.

FEMA says that funding is also available to all eligible local governments and certain private nonprofits, all on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures—including 75-percent federal funding for public assistance.

