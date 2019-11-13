Spokane woman opens new senior gathering center

SPOKANE, Wash. - There are more than 30,000 seniors living in Spokane. Many are without relatives to keep them company. One local woman believes that's not a good reason to be alone, which is why she decided to open up her own senior gathering place.

"I would go into grocery stores and just see people alone in booths having a cup of coffee and it made me really sad," said Karen Kearney.

Kearney said although there are senior centers across the Inland Northwest, there are none in northwest Spokane. That's why she teamed up with Morning Star Baptist Church to open up the gathering place.

"It's just been a delight to find out their stories and what they've accomplished in their life," said Kearney.

When you've been around for 83 years, stories just come naturally. Well, for Della Anderson they do.

"I was married to a military man, so I was able to travel all over," said Della.

It's those stories that brought her and Barbara Anderson together. They may have the same last name, but they're not related. However, it seems like they could be.

"Well, we can't get any closer. She wakes me up and puts me to bed at night," said Barbara.

They both admit that sometimes life can get lonely, especially once your loved ones have passed.

"I don't have children and it's nice to be able to have somewhere to go and be with other ladies. These ladies are very nice," said Della.

The church is providing the space to Kearney and the seniors at absolutely no cost. The center is open every Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.