happylife: Tips for maintaining healthy habits this holiday season

SPOKANE, Wash. - During the holiday season, eating healthy and finding time to work out is hard! It seems there's a cookie tray around every corner or a holiday party (or two, or three) you need to race to after work!

Here are some tips from the American Heart Association and Multicare Rockwood for staying on track!

 

HACK YOUR RECIPES
-substitute sugars in recipes for
 apples, apple sauce, bananas or pumpkin
-switch out sour cream or mayonnaise for Greek yogurt
-bake dish or use an air fryer instead of a frying pan/deep fryer
-look for low-sodium options when cooking with canned veggies
-use canned fruit packed with juice instead of syrup


HOLIDAY TRAVEL

Find ways to move
-get in extra steps at the airport
-find out if your hotel has a gym, or if your rental or place you are staying in places to work out at nearby

Eat smart
-pack healthy snacks to stay on track
-look for healthy options on restaurant menus
-find out if your rental/hotel room has a fridge and do a supermarket run when you arrive

Stress less
-set aside time to relax with a book, workout or nap


BE A HEALTHY HOLIDAY HOSTESS
-offer a fresh veggie or fresh fruit appetizers/desserts
-keep dressings on dishes to the side
-choose whole grain bread or cracker options
-offer smaller plates


TIPS TO AVOID OVERINDULGING
-bring your own dish to share
-watch your portion size
-eat or workout before your event
-beware of liquid calories like alcohol, eggnog & hot chocolate

