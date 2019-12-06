happylife: The annual Gingerbread Build-Off for Christ Kitchen returns to Northern Quest

SPOKANE, Wash. - The annual Gingerbread Build-Off that benefits Christ Kitchen is back this Sunday at a new location.

Northern Quest will host the event on their Pavilion. All the activities you love, from decorating your own gingerbread house to watching locally culinary teams create gingerbread masterpieces for trophies will begin at 10 am..

4 News Now spoke with one of the professionals competing from the Northern Quest team. While she couldn't say much about her creation -- other than that the theme this year is “Christmas Around the World -- she did have tips for making your own with their pre-assembled kits.

“What I would suggest is, the piping bag cut a small tip so you don't use up all of your frosting in one part," said Northern Quest Pastry Chef Kristina Stephenson.

She said this will also keep the mess to a minimum and prevent dripping.

The Gingerbread Build-Off helps Christ Kitchen fund their programs for the year that help local women in need.

You can avoid lines and preregister for the event here.

Parking at Northern Quest, located at 100 North Hayford Road in Airway Heights, is free.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

