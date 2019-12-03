happylife: Make it a family tradition going to the Christmas Tree Elegance

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Christmas Tree Elegance started back up Tuesday morning at the Historic Davenport Hotel and River Park Square.

This the 37th year the Spokane Symphony Association is hosting this event.

With just $1, you can win prizes including a decked out tree with prizes that cost up to $5,000.

There are 18 trees in total between the Historic Davenport Hotel and River Park Square. 12 of them are at the hotel, six are at River Park Square.

Just last year, more than 430,000 raffle tickets were sold. Kris Lamberson, the president of the Spokane Symphony Associates, said they hope to sell an additional 100,000 tickets.

Prizes range from getting a Harley Davidson motorcycle, to a whole camping set or ski trip.

Some businesses are also just giving away cash along with the tree and its decorations.

"I feel more proud than anything. Such a neat event that we present to the whole city. It doesn't'cost anybody a dime to come and enjoy themselves," Lamberson said.

All the proceeds go to the Spokane Symphony.

"It's a really fun thing, really worth while," she said.

Every year, more than 100,000 people across the northwest attend Christmas Tree Elegance.

Raffle tickets can be picked up at the hotel or River Park Square until December 14 and 15, respectively.

A public drawing ceremony will happen on those dates as well.

To learn more, you can visit the Spokane Symphony Associates' website.

RELATED: 37th annual Christmas Tree Elegance event begins Tuesday

RELATED: 101 Things to Do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season