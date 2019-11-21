happylife: Journey to the North Pole and beyond this holiday season at the Coeur d'Alene Resort

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho- - It's the most wonderful time of year in Coeur d'Alene!

Christmas has arrived early in North Idaho as the Coeur d'Alene Resort continues to roll out holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The beloved Holiday Light Cruises on Lake Coeur d'Alene have already started to bring children to the "North Pole" to meet Santa and find out if they made the naughty or nice list.

The 45-minute cruises take families past various light displays along the lake, ending at the North Pole, where they are treated to a fireworks show and special greeting from Santa himself.

There are opportunities to purchase hot chocolate aboard the cruise (it can get chilly!) and meet with Santa's elves and even Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer!

Tickets can be purchased here. Coeur d'Alene Cruises recommend purchasing tickets sooner rather than later, as many weekend days through the month of December are already completely booked.

Cruises depart multiple times every evening throughout the months of November and December. You can take advantage fo early bird pricing through November 27.

Ellen Travolta's Holiday Show will be returning on November 29. Travolta said the inspiration behind the annual show was the joy her family and friends shared swapping holiday stories from their youth. The show has evolved from their stories to the community playing an integral role in the production.

Earlier in the year, Travolta called on the public to share their stories with her in the form of letters. This year's theme is Christmas miracles. Travolta promises a lot of heartfelt moments, laughs and fun. It will surely be a memorable night for all with many special guests including her daughter, Molly Allen, her sister, Margaret Travolta, and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on the annual holiday lighting ceremony, breakfast with Santa and other holiday happenings, click here.

