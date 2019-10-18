happylife: Celebrate National Mammography Day by getting checked

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on October 18 it's all about the only exam that's been shown to reduce deaths from the disease.

Mammography is a series of low energy X-Rays that are done typically done at an imaging center with the goal of detecting breast cancer early.

Multicare Rockwood Clinic's Breast Health Center in Spokane Valley recommends that annual exams begin at age 40, unless you recognize changes or a lump in your breast sooner, or your doctor orders one due to concerns like family history.

Throughout the year and all month long, the Center does what it can to make the 15 to 20 minute exam feel less nerve-wracking. They offer plush robes and seating areas for a friend and family, should you want support at your appointment. Throughout October, they've extended their hours and are hosting "Mammo Nights," with food, music and games. The goal is to not only make it more relaxed, but to get as many women in as possible.

The remaining dates and times are as follows:

Thursday, October 24 from 5pm to 7:30pm

Saturday, October 26 from 9am to 2pm

Their center is located at 12410 East Sinto Avenue in Spokane Valley. Please call 509-755-5801 to make an appointment because slots fill up quickly.

On National Mammography Day, they extended their hours to make sure they could screen as many women as possible. In the morning of the busy day, the team at the Breast Health Center got a visit by another team in town, the Spokane Indians. They've partnered together to "strike out breast cancer" and spread the message "1 in 8, don't wait!" Over the course of a lifetime, 1 in 8 women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis.

The Spokane Indians were joined by Radia imaging and Wake Up Call Coffee to deliver caffeinated beverages and treats to the folks that screen woman after woman for breast cancer every day.

RELATED: #happylife Stay forever young with these skincare tips

RELATED: #happylife: Class teaches local women how to defend themselves

RELATED: #happylife: Getting fit and heart-healthy at one of Spokane's newest gyms