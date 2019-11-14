happylife: Get organized ahead of the holidays with this free workshop

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are already starting to feel the stress of the holidays, there may be some relief in your future!

Local organization experts at 'Order Restored' are teaming up with the Tin Roof to put on a one-hour workshop that will cover everything from ways to organize your holiday decorations to preparing your kitchen and tidying up for guests.

The owner of Order Restored, Katie Regelin, said her best tip ahead of this holiday in particular is to get your calendar organized, as this season is shorter than most.

She explained, "I think being intentional of your time and making sure that what you are investing your time in is what you really want to make a priority this season. Sitting down, making a list of your favorite holiday activities, things you like to do with your family, favorite traditions and then making a list of things you are willing to let go of this year."

The Holiday Organization workshop will take place at the Tin Roof on Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event is free, but you must register in advanced as seating is limited, which you can do here.

