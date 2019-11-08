happylife: Free Poinsettia Tours begin at the the Plant Farm

Happy Life

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2019 10:21 AM PST

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:42 AM PST

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Every holiday season, the Plant Farm in Spokane Valley invites the public to check out the poinsettia plants they have grown before they are shipped off to wholesalers and businesses. 

It's their busiest time of year, as orders continue to be called in from around the country. The tradition won't stop, though, and the owners said they are more than happy about that.

The free, annual event is a way to give back to the community that has supported them for 50 years. 

Tours run every hour, on the hour starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m, Fridays, November 8 and 15, and Saturdays, November 9 and 16.

Guests will be taken through several different greenhouses with different colors and varieties of poinsettias. The greenhouse guests look forward to each year is a tie between the color greenhouse; which has poinsettias that are pink, purple, blue and sparkly, and the greenhouse that's packed with 25,000 poinsettia plants!

On the tour, visitors are able to pick out poinsettias to purchase and bring home and enjoy all season long.

The Plant Farm is located at 14208 E 4th Ave in Spokane Valley.

Throughout the season, they are also offering a variety of classes from poinsettia hand basket arrangements to wreath making and kids classes making Christmas blocks. You can find out about those here.

