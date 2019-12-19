happylife: Enjoy a 25-year Spokane tradition, Holiday Lights at Manito Park's Gaiser Conservatory

SPOKANE, Wash. - Take the family to check out the free Holiday Lights displays that have enchanted kids (and adults) of all ages for years this holiday season.

The Friends of Manito and the City of Spokane have partnered once again to display 30,000 lights inside the Gaiser Conservatory in Manito Park. Six-hundred poinsettias, dozens of cacti and orchids are illuminated for the holiday season for all to enjoy.

To celebrate, they've extended their hours. Now through Sunday, December 22, you can visit the Holiday Lights from 12pm to 7:30pm. From Monday, December 23 through New Years Eve you can visit the Holiday Lights from 12pm to 3:30pm. The only day they will be closed during that time is Christmas day.

The event continues to grow in popularity, from just a few hundred visitors when it began in 1994 to thousands this year. During the evening hours especially, lines tend to form. There is no heated area nearby to wait, so volunteers recommend you dress in warm clothin and avoid wearing high heels as the area outside the entrance is gravel. As you wait, they encourage visitors to take photos at their outside light display, which could make for the perfect family holiday photo.

For more information on Holiday Lights, click here.