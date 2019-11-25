#happylife: Easy air travel tips that will help you stress less at the airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - We are in the middle of what is anticipated to be record-setting air travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. To avoid unnecessary stress at the airport, 4 New Now has compiled a list of things to do before you head to the airport!
1. Grab Your Phone.
-
Download your airlines free app and search through it as some have features that can come in handy as you make your way to your destination! For instance, Delta Airlines has a feature that allows you to track your checked bags whereabouts. Find out the exact time it arrivals at the baggage carousel! United Airlines might have the coolest feature of all, though. If your flight is running late, you can use their ConnectionSaver feature to hold your flight! The airline has said since it introduced the feature in February 2019, they've saved 60,000 flights!
-
You'll also have wanted to download your airlines app for in flight entertainment purposes. If there's no TV on the back of the seat in front of you, some airlines have free movies and television shows available through their app, but you must download the app before you take off to access it.
-
If you need to use a rideshare app when you land like Uber or Lyft, download it before you leave as sometimes WiFi can be a challenge for downloading in the airport. While you're at it, load your hotel's app into your phone to book activities!
-
Follow your airline on social media. If you have an issue – like a delay – and need to make other arrangements, avoid waiting on the phone with customer service for an hour. Reach out to the airline on social media and someone will usually get back to you within minutes!
-
Sign up for push alerts and text messages from your airline so you can get updates on gate changes fast.
-
Be Strategic When You Pack Your Carry-On
-
Remember that you will need to present your ticket and ID when you go through TSA screening. Make sure both items are easily accessible.
-
All electronics larger than a cellphone must be taken out of your carry-on bag and placed in separate bins. This includes Kindles, iPads and laptops. Keep them within reach!
-
There are still restrictions on carry-on liquids. Each container must be 3.4 ounces or less. Keep them all together in a clear bag and be prepared to remove them when passing through TSA.
-
If you are 75 years old or younger, be prepared to remove your shoes. Remove bulky clothing as well to avoid further searches.
-
Do not put wrapped presents or items that could be perceived as a weapon in your carry on bag.
-
Still have questions?
-
Another great app to put in your phone and use while packing is the TSA app. You can put in any item and it will tell you whether it is something you should put in your checked bag, that you can bring as a carry on or leave home.