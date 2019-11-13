happylife: 'Bean & Pie' take the hassle of Thanksgiving pie-making out of your hands

RATHDRUM, Idaho - For the last two years, Bean & Pie has gained quite the fan base.

The local pie company, based out of Rathdrum, has been selling their signature "handpies" at farmers markets around the Inland Northwest.

Their menu became such a hot commodity this summer -- selling out within an hour of set-up -- that they began taking preorders from clients.

Ahead of opening their first storefront, they are offering folks the chance to order pies for their Thanksgiving table.

If you have never tried Bean & Pie before, you have the chance to pick-up their hand-held pies or miniature pies before placing a Thanksgiving order at one of their upcoming pop-ups:

Friday, November 15 from 5-8 p.m.

Post Falls Brewing Company

112 North Spokane Street, Post Falls

Wednesday, November 20 from 4-7 p.m.

Wonder Building

835 N Post St., Spokane

Thanksgiving pie orders must be submitted here by Friday, November 22. They range in price from $28 to $55. Flavors include crumpkin, salted caramel apple and huckleberry.

Bean & Pie will only take 400 orders, so if you are concerned about making sure you don't miss out, they recommend ordering sooner rather than later.

The week of Thanksgiving they'll bring in extra baking staff to fulfill all orders so that you can pick them up before the holiday in Spokane, Sandpoint, Rathdrum and Coeur d'Alene.

If you'd like to learn to bake pies like Bean & Pie, they are offering classes this holiday season. You can learn more and sign up here.

