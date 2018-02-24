That's a wrap! Extreme Team completes Project ID makeover

SPOKANE, Wash. - Mark Peterson and the KXLY 4 Extreme Team completed their remodel of the Wolf Den on Thursday.

The Wolf Den is operated by Project ID, a nonprofit that serves local adults who have intellectual disabilities.

It's a place for members to play sports, do crafts, have dinner and make friends. It also provides opportunities to learn jobs and other skills. Project ID operates the Friendship Church on the premises, and a Special Olympics team known as the Spokane Wolfpack.

The Extreme Team painted walls, rebuilt a stage for church services, provided new countertops in a kitchen area and spruced up an administrative office.