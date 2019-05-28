Extreme Team

Extreme Team reveals 2019 Diamonds & Dreams project

DEER PARK, Wash. - Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team have done it again.

The Diamonds & Dreams program has been going strong for seven years now and this year's project saw the refurbishment of the Deer Park Sports Complex.

The Extreme Team would like to thank our Hometown Chevy Dealers and the many volunteers that helped out over the course of four days.

