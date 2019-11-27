The 4 News Now Extreme Team is dedicated to making a difference in our local community, led and organized by Mark Peterson and 4 News Now. As a 501(c)(3) organization based in Spokane Washington, the Extreme Team exists to assist organizations or individuals who cannot physically or financially complete projects that would improve their impact on the community.

Beginning in 2009, the Extreme Team has had an economic impact in the millions of dollars to our community. Projects are largely centered around structural renovations and rehabilitation efforts, for facilities that benefit and provide resources to our community.

Those who help with the Extreme Team projects, give their time and resources voluntarily. Many local companies continuously provide their indispensable service to these community projects.

The team discovers projects they can complete successfully through their large network of community relationships including a long-standing relationship with the Wishing Star Foundation, as well as taking nominations directly from people of our community.

Email nominations to markp@kxly.com