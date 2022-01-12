Featured Artist: City of Spokane employees

by Elise Jawed

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane is hosting an art show featuring works from its very own city employees.

CASE is an art show displaying 2D and 3D visual art created during the pandemic. The show allows the community to look at the art through the perspectives of the people who work to support the city.

Celebrate the talented artists at the Pavilion Art Space during regular park hours between 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Riverfront Park aims to showcase local and regional artists’ work at its Pavilion Art Space on Howard Street.

