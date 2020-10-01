Fear in the Headlights: New drive-thru haunted attraction opens this October

NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Fear in the Headlights is the very first of its kind, COVID-19 friendly, drive-thru haunted attraction.

Sparky’s Fun House is teaming up with Night Terrors Inc. to bring you fun and excitement this Halloween season like never before.

It’s located at 5978 WA-291 in Nine Mile and the attraction is open every Thursday through Saturday in October at various times between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

You will pay for a ticket per car. It’s $40 per car on Thursday and Friday and $50 per car on Saturday.

Upon purchasing a ticket you confirming that you agree to all of the rules, regulations, and terms set by Fear in the Headlights.

Before entering the attraction…

1. Lock your doors

2. Roll up your windows

This ensures that you will complete this attraction safely and in COVID compliance.

There are 5 areas of horror you will experience. At each area, You will pull forward until you reach a stop sign. This sign will indicate:

1. That you stop your vehicle

2. Partially roll your windows down to hear the audio

3. That you turn your vehicle off

4. That you turn your lights off

After the scare is complete you will then start your vehicle, turn your parking lights back on and advance to the next areas stop sign.

Stay on the indicated route, there will be no need to use your accelerator, as simply rolling through the attraction at 2 MPH is expected.

For more information on Fear in the Headlights and to buy your tickets now, see the event page.

