FDA says don’t use these COVID tests
Do you have any of these COVID tests?
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert this week saying three at-home COVID tests should not be used. They include the Celltrion DiaTrust, SD Biosensor STANDARD Q and ACON Flowflex COVID tests.
The FDA is concerned about the risk of false results when using the tests, which are unauthorized.
A list of approved at-home tests can be found here.
