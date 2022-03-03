FDA says don’t use these COVID tests

by Erin Robinson







Do you have any of these COVID tests?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert this week saying three at-home COVID tests should not be used. They include the Celltrion DiaTrust, SD Biosensor STANDARD Q and ACON Flowflex COVID tests.

The FDA is concerned about the risk of false results when using the tests, which are unauthorized.

A list of approved at-home tests can be found here.

