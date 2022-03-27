FDA recalls Milk of Magnesia products due to possible contamination

by Will Wixey

Manuel Balce Ceneta

SPOKANE, Wash. — Milk of Magnesia products are being recalled over possible bacterial contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Kansas-based Plastikon Healthcare voluntarily recalled three lots of Milk of Magnesia oral suspension, one lot of Acetaminophen, and six lots of Magnesium Hydroxide “due to microbial contamination.”

Milk of Magnesia is a saline laxative used to treat constipation, upset stomach, and heartburn. The recalled products could potentially cause intestinal distress such as diarrhea or abdominal pain, according to the recall.

Plastikon says it has not received any customer complaints yet and has notified direct customers about the recalled products.

If you recently bought recalled Plastikon products, it’s advised you return them to the place of purchase.

