FDA recalls frozen shrimp in salmonella investigation

by Matthew Kincanon

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Make sure to double-check the brand before you take a bite out of your next piece of shrimp, because the FDA is investigating a salmonella outbreak in several brands.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Weltvreden linked to frozen cooked shrimp manufactured by Avanti Frozen Foods in India.

The recall and investigation started several months ago, but since July 21, the FDA said additional cases were identified. This month, they and Avanti Frozen Foods expanded their recall lists to include shrimp imported into the U.S. from November 2020 to May of this year.

People are told to not eat or sell the following brands: Big River, 365, Ahold, Censea, Cos, CWNO brand, First Street, Nature’s Promise, Harbor Banks, Hos, Meijer, Sandbar, Sea Cove, Waterfront Bistro, Wellsleyfarms, WFNO Brands, Foodlion, Hannaford.

