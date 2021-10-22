FDA links salmonella outbreak in onions to Idaho, New Mexico suppliers

by Matthew Kincanon

Adobe Stock Fresh, whole onions are linked to a salmonella outbreak in the US.

DEMING, N.M — More onions potentially contaminated with salmonella have may have come from a supplier in New Mexico. The outbreak has also been linked to a supplier in Idaho.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg infections linked to whole, fresh onions.

So far, the FDA’s investigation has identified ProSource Produce, LLC of Hailey, Idaho, and Keeler Family Farms of Deming, New Mexico, as suppliers of potentially contaminated onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico.

The FDA said Keeler Family Farms issued a voluntary recall of red, yellow, and white whole, fresh onions imported on Friday from Mexico, from July 1 through Aug. 25 of this year. That’s when the firm received the last shipment of imported onions. These onions are marked with a label that says “MVP (product of MX).”

On Wednesday, ProSource Produce LLC in Hailey, Idaho, recalled the same types of onions imported from, Mexico, with import dates from July 1 through Aug. 31 of this year.

The FDA said the onions supplied by both places were sold to restaurants, food service locations, wholesalers and grocery stores throughout the U.S. As of Friday, 37 states are experiencing an outbreak.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. They said most people recover without treatment after four-to-seven days.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination.

You can find more information about the outbreak here.

