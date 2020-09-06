FBI, Spokane ‘Safe Streets Task Force’ launch human trafficking tip line

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Spokane’s “Safe Streets Task Force” have launched a new human trafficking tip line.

This tip line is meant to field tips regarding human trafficking.

Spokane residents are encouraged to share tips or possible incidents of human trafficking in the area.

You can contact this new tip line at INLANDNWHT@fbi.gov.

