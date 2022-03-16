FBI possibly investigating SPS for unreported assaults in schools

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation could be investigating Spokane Public Schools and whether several incidents on school property were not properly reported.

Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart posted a copy of an email from Special Agent Christian Parker to the Spokane Principals Association on Wednesday.

In the letter, Parker asks SPS staff to come forward with any information about the incidents in question, promising confidentiality for what they have to say.

Parker says there have been allegations involving assault, sexual assault, threats of violence and drug use in local schools that have not been reported properly.

Parker’s letter comes after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl raised concerns about the reporting process in a letter to the district on Friday.

He said he reviewed dozens of police reports and there was a “pattern of assaults and threats occurring to students and staff” that were not reported properly.

The district responded saying its leadership was not aware of any patterns of complaints, further asking why the chief had not said or done anything sooner.

SPD said the assaults and threats that allegedly went unreported by school staff came to light when parents reported them after the fact.

4 News Now reached out to Agent Parker directly to confirm more on the investigation.

