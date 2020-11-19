FBI looking for ‘politically motivated’ vandals, offering reward

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for vandalizing five Spokane Valley homes.

All of the homes are located in the same neighborhood and the separate incidents all took place over a two-week period in September.

Authorities said four of the targeted homes had Trump flags or signs, while the fifth home had a car with an “All Lives Matter” sticker on it. In the last incident, two underage girls were found responsible and the victim did not pursue charges.

The FBI believes about $20,000 worth of damage was done. The suspect(s) spray-painted garage doors and vehicles, stole property and destroyed yard signs.

At one of the locations, a suspect left a handwritten noted with distinctive Is dotted with Xs. In another instance, a home surveillance system captured a video of the suspect wearing a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460 and reference #10128874.

