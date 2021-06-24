FBI, law enforcement to discuss renewed efforts to solve 40-year-old Idaho cold case

Kristin David

LEWISTON, Idaho — Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, will hold a news conference Friday on the 40th anniversary of Kristin David’s murder.

David, a University of Idaho student, was kidnapped and murdered on June 26, 1981 while biking from Moscow to Lewiston. All these years later, no suspect has been arrested.

The case is actively being investigated and authorities will discuss a “renewed and heightened effort to solve the case” on Friday.

