FBI asking for your help finding rioters who breached the Capitol Building

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is turning to the public in search of help picking out the rioters who unlawfully broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The FBI on Thursday released flyers with a series of photos depicting protesters inside the U.S. Capitol Building. Those pro-Trump supporters climbed barriers on Wednesday to illegally force their way inside the building in an effort to block the Electoral College count certifying Joe Biden’s presidency. Riots ensued, and at least five people have died as a result.

#FBIWFO is seeking the public's assistance in identifying those who made unlawful entry into U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. If you witnessed unlawful violent actions contact the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/iSeA3UMeyz pic.twitter.com/TW7fma4QDE — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

If you recognize any person in the photos or know someone who was there, the FBI asks that you call its Toll-Free Tip Line at 1-800-225-5324. Or, CLICK HERE to submit any information you have.

More photos can be viewed below:

