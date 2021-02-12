FBI arrests Sandpoint man on charges connected to insurrection at US Capitol

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Jose Luis Magana FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A month ago, the U.S. Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters angry about the former president's loss. While lawmakers inside voted to affirm President Joe Biden's win, they marched to the building and broke inside.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — The FBI has arrested a Sandpoint man on numerous charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Pope was arrested Friday on an arrest warrant by the U.S. Court District of Columbia.

His federal charges include obstructing or impeding any official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building; impeding passage through the capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

Pope surrendered to the FBI and was taken into custody without incident. His initial appearance is set for 3 p.m. PST via Zoom at the U.S. District Court in Boise.

Pope’s brother, William Pope, was also arrested on the same charges in Topeka, Kansas.

