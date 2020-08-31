Father of teen killed near CHOP zone files $3B claims

Associated Press by Associated Press

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 14: An aerial view of a Black Lives Matter mural on East Pine Street near Cal Anderson Park is seen during ongoing Black Lives Matter events in the so-called "CHOP," an area that protesters have called both the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" and the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest, on June 14, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Black Lives Matter protesters have continued demonstrating in what was first referred to as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, which encompasses several blocks around the Seattle Police Departments vacated East Precinct. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) – The father of a young Seattle man shot and killed near the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone has filed wrongful death claims totaling $3 billion.

The Seattle Times reports Horace Anderson is seeking $1 billion each from Seattle, King County and the state of Washington.

Lorenzo Anderson was shot June 20 and fire officials say he was transported by volunteer medics to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

A city spokesperson said the city does not typically comment on pending claims.

A spokesperson for King County confirmed his department had received the claim and has started reviewing it.

The state said a tort claim hadn’t yet been received.

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.