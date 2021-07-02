Fatal motorcycle crash in south Spokane County, road closed

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane investigators are responding to a fatal motorcycle crash in south Spokane County, which has closed Malloy Prairie Rd for a couple hours.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Deputies responded to a motorcycle crash at S. Malloy Prairie Rd. near S. Harrison Rd. where callers reported the rider, a man reported to be in his 20s, was severely injured and not moving.

Spokane County Fire personnel gave the rider medical aid, but the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said initial information indicated the motorcycle was traveling north on Malloy Prairie Rd. when the rider reportedly failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle struck the guardrail, ejecting the rider. Despite wearing a helmet, the rider sustained severe injuries.

S. Malloy Prairie Rd. in the area of Harrison Rd. is expected to be closed for the next two hours while the investigation is being conducted.

This is a developing story.

