Young man killed in Highway 395 crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — A young man was killed in a crash on Highway 395 near Dennison Chattaroy Road early Monday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the victim is believed to be around the age of 18. First responders are still working to recover and identify the victim.

A public information officer on scene said the young driver failed to yield to a van that driving south on the highway. The van veered on its side and the driver suffered minor injuries.

#BREAKING: At the scene of a fatal collision at N395 and Denison Chattaroy Rd south of #DeerPark. 2 cars were involved and we’re working to find out more info. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/8SwPx48G9n — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 24, 2020

The road is partially blocked and WSP expects it to reopen around 10:30 a.m.

