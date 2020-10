Fatal car crash closes State Route 26, 262 near Royal City

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A fatal car crash has closed State Route 26 and 262 near Royal City.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to take alternate routes, and there is no estimate on when the road will reopen.

SR26 / SR262 closed (east of Royal City). Fatality collision. Avoid the area. Take alternative routes. Unknown reopening time. @wspd6pio @wsdot_EAST pic.twitter.com/FrzFoZz4w6 — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) October 27, 2020

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.