Fatal auto-ped near Mission Park ruled an accident

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A deadly auto-pedestrian crash on E. Mission was ruled an accident by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Sharon Watts, 73, died of blunt force injuries to her head, neck and torso.

Watts was killed while crossing the street near Mission Park on January 24.

A 4 News Now photographer was driving by and was among the first on the scene. He tried to help Watts while another passerby did CPR.

Watts was pronounced dead at the scene.

In their last update, police said the driver who hit her stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

