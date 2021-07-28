Fast moving wildfire in Stevens County prompts Level 2 evacuations

by Matthew Kincanon

STEVENS CO., Wash. — A new fast-moving wildfire is burning in the Deep Lake area east of Northport in Stevens County, and has prompted Level 2 evacuations.

Level 2 means ‘be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.’

Called the Deep Lake Fire, the Steven’s County Sheriff’s Office and Fire District 10 said the fire is moving fast and is on the west side of Deep Lake.

They said it has grown to around 6 acres and is in steep terrain where it has a lot of fuel sources. A strike team with a dozer is on scene.

This is a developing story.

